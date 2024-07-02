Bengal Guv files defamation suit against CM at Calcutta HC

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Tuesday confirmed that he has filed a defamation suit against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Calcutta High Court, allegedly for some slanderous comments made by her against him.

“Anyone who will hurt my self-respect, he or she will have to face the consequences. She is my constitutional colleague. I give her respect for that. But since my self-respect has been questioned I have filed a defamation case,” Governor Bose said at Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for New Delhi.

However, in his entire conversation with media persons, Bose did not utter the words chief minister or Mamata Banerjee even once.

Meanwhile, insiders from the Calcutta High Court also confirmed the filing of the defamation suit.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing at the Bench of Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 28, the office of the Governor issued a strongly-worded statement reacting to some comments made by the Chief Minister about women being scared to go to Raj Bhavan.

On June 27, the Chief Minister made this comment while expressing her displeasure over the confusion regarding the oath-taking ceremony of two newly-elected party MLAs namely Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Sarkar.

She had backed their decision of not accepting the Governor’s invitation to go to Raj Bhavan and attend the oath ceremony there.

“They are right. Either the Governor should nominate the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker for administering the oath or he should himself go to the Assembly for that purpose.

“Why will the two newly-elected MLAs go to the Raj Bhavan? As it is, after what has happened at Raj Bhavan, women are scared to go there. I have received complaints” the Chief Minister said on June 28.