Bengal records 66 pc voter turnout till 3 pm in 4th phase of LS polls

Kolkata: A voter turnout of 66.05 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 3 pm on Monday, an Election Commission official said.

The Bolpur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 69.08 per cent followed by Bardhaman-Durgapur (67.92 per cent), he said.

Bardhaman-Purba recorded 67.83 per cent of polling while Krishnanagar (66.37 per cent), Ranaghat (SC) (66.18 per cent) Baharampur (65.57 per cent), Birbhum (64.98 per cent), and Asansol (60.26 per cent), he added.

The poll panel said it has so far received 1,088 complaints from various political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters – 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.

