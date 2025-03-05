Bengal School Job Scam: Candidates Secured Jobs Despite Submitting Blank Answer Sheets

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered shocking details regarding the ongoing multi-crore cash-for-school job scam in West Bengal.

According to the latest findings, numerous candidates managed to secure government school jobs despite submitting blank answer sheets in the recruitment examination.

CBI’s Findings on Recruitment Fraud

The CBI’s latest report, submitted to the Calcutta High Court, includes specific names of candidates who benefitted from this fraudulent recruitment process. These appointments occurred between 2016 and 2022 through manipulations in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the written examination.

A significant number of OMR sheets were destroyed without proper authorization to erase evidence of tampering. Investigators believe that these manipulations were executed systematically, allowing unqualified candidates to secure coveted government school positions.

Extortion and Additional Payments from Candidates

Sources have revealed a disturbing aspect of the scam—extortion of candidates who had already paid bribes to secure their jobs. In 2015, the results of 752 candidates were deliberately withheld on so-called technical grounds, while the real motive was to extract additional bribes from them.

Eventually, after further payments, the results were published, and out of these 752 candidates, 300 were declared eligible for recruitment. They later secured positions in various state-run schools across West Bengal, highlighting the deeply entrenched corruption within the system.

Fake Websites Used to Deceive Aspirants

Investigators also discovered that fake websites were created to make the fraudulent recruitment process appear legitimate. These websites were used to build trust among candidates willing to pay bribes, making them believe they were participating in a genuine hiring process. The level of deception was so high that some candidates were even sent fabricated offer letters and official-looking appointment documents.

Former Minister Partha Chatterjee’s Involvement

The latest charge sheet submitted by the CBI at a special court in Kolkata specifically names former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee as a key player in the scam. According to the charge sheet, Chatterjee personally reviewed job recommendations, ensuring that those who had paid hefty sums received appointments.

In addition to written recommendations, job approvals were also communicated via WhatsApp messages and SMS. The charge sheet includes annexures detailing these digital correspondences, further solidifying evidence against Chatterjee and his network of accomplices.

Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Findings and Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously arrested Partha Chatterjee in July 2022, identifying him as the mastermind behind the school job scam. The ED’s separate charge sheet also names his close associate Arpita Mukherjee and his son-in-law as co-conspirators.

Moreover, the ED’s findings reveal that the illicit proceeds from the scam were funneled into a trust named Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after Chatterjee’s deceased wife. Allegedly, the scam money was shown as donations to this trust, providing a cover for the laundering of illicit funds.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

The revelations in the school job case continue to send shockwaves through West Bengal’s political and educational landscape. With both the CBI and ED actively pursuing the case, more disclosures and arrests are expected in the coming months.

The scam has severely dented the credibility of the recruitment process in state-run schools, raising concerns about the future of deserving candidates who were deprived of opportunities due to the fraudulent practices. The legal proceedings against the accused individuals, including Partha Chatterjee and his associates, will play a crucial role in ensuring justice and restoring transparency in the recruitment system.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits to book and prevent such large-scale corruption in the future.