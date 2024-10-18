Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises

Technology

Kolkata: The West Bengal Health Department has decided to direct the administration to remove all unlicensed shops on the premises of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, amid pressure from protesting doctors and the public agitating against the gruesome rape and murder of a woman doctor in the health facility.

Previously, there had been several complaints against the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar for allowing unlicensed shops on the hospital premises against hefty commissions.

The junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder, complained that these unlicensed shops were mainly the assembly point of anti-social elements from outside which vitiated the ambience within the hospital premises.

Sources in RG Kar said that the unlicensed shops’ issue came up for discussion at the meeting of the College Council on Thursday, where a number of those present in the meeting became vocal about removing such unlicensed entities from within the medical college &amp; hospital premises.

“In all probability, these unlicensed shops will be served notice within the next seven days to take away their items within a reasonable period. If they do not, follow, administrative actions will be taken.

 In future, there might be similar initiatives for removal of unlicensed entities from other medical colleges and hospitals in the state,” said a health department official on condition of anonymity.

All 29 civic volunteers at R.G. Kar have been relieved and replaced by as many constables, including women personnel.

Since the gruesome rape and murder of the junior doctor on August 9, the role of the civic volunteers came into question as the “sole prime accused” in the case was also a civic volunteer.

The Supreme Court has made negative observations about assigning security-related duties to civic volunteers at schools, medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has directed the West Bengal government to submit the details of the recruitment process of civic volunteers.

