Bengaluru: 40 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Email, Police Launch Investigation

Bengaluru: Panic gripped the city on Friday after 40 private schools across Bengaluru received a bomb threat email, triggering a massive security response. Authorities immediately evacuated students and staff and began extensive search operations in the affected institutions.

Police and Bomb Disposal Units Deployed

As soon as the threats were reported, police teams, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads rushed to the schools located in areas such as RR Nagar and Kengeri. A thorough combing operation was carried out to check for any explosive devices.

Shocking Content of the Threat Email

The threatening email, sent from the ID “[email protected]“, claimed that multiple explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) had been placed inside classrooms.

The email read:

“I will erase every last one of you from this world… Not a single soul will survive… I will gladly laugh when I see the parents arrive only to find the cold, dismembered bodies of their children…”

It further included disturbing messages about the sender’s mental health struggles, hatred for psychiatric medications, and intent to commit suicide, revealing deep emotional distress.

Parents Panic, Schools on High Alert

The email created chaos and fear among parents, who rushed to the schools upon hearing the news. The tense atmosphere prompted authorities to step up vigilance and security protocols at all educational institutions in the area.

Similar Threats Sent in December 2023

This is not the first incident of its kind. On December 1, 2023, over 15 private schools in Bengaluru received similar bomb threats via email, which were later confirmed to be hoaxes. This latest incident has again raised questions about cybersecurity and school safety in the city.

Investigation Underway to Trace Sender

A detailed investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. The police are also examining whether this threat is connected to any previous hoax threats or if it signals a more serious concern.