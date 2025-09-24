Bengaluru: Divorcee files FIR against school cricket coach for exploitation on promise of marriage

Bengaluru: Police have lodged an FIR against a cricket coach and Physical Education teacher attached to a private school on charges of exploiting a 33-year-old divorcee, whose child studies at the school, after allegedly promising to marry her. The FIR was registered at the Konanakunte police station on Wednesday, and an investigation is underway. The complainant stated that she had obtained divorced after facing harassment by her husband.

She further claimed that she did not receive support from her brothers and had to rely on friends. She said she came in contact with Abhay V Mathew over the issue of arranging a racket for her daughter. On one occasion, when she was in financial distress, he gave her Rs 2,000 and offered her hope. The woman alleged that Mathew told her he was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, had a police background, and could help her during her separation from her husband.

She claimed that he kept her in a house in Shanubhoganahalli until her divorce was finalised. Later, on the pretext of marriage, he allegedly developed physical intimacy with her. Whenever she asked about marriage, he allegedly delayed it, saying he would marry her once his parents agreed. “I trusted him completely. On Tuesday, my pregnancy was confirmed.

On Saturday, he left with my phone and clothes. When I enquired with neighbours, they said he had left early in the morning with his parents, carrying clothes and luggage from his residence,” the woman told the media. She further alleged that the police were initially reluctant to register her complaint and behaved inappropriately. “Their approach was insensitive, and they inflicted more pain on someone already suffering.

Since I had no backing, they did not take action. They even asked me whether I had gone to him with police advice,” she stated. “I am pregnant, and at this time, the police made me go through hardship. I only have this as evidence to prove my relationship with Abhay. When I asked what would happen if I had a miscarriage, they said they couldn’t help,” she added.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(2) and 352(69) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. According to the FIR, the accused threatened the woman with dire consequences and abused her when she insisted on marriage.

However, Mathew later released a video stating he had gone to Kerala to attend to a property dispute and reiterated his intention to fulfill his promise of marriage. Meanwhile, in another twist, allegations have surfaced that Mathew targeted mothers of children studying at the school. Purported videos and photos showing the accused with women in intimate poses have also surfaced on social media.