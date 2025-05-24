Bengaluru Man Allegedly Pours Toilet Cleaner on Wife After Argument Over Loud Music

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife following an argument over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone. The incident took place on May 19 at NMH Layout in Sidedahalli, North Bengaluru.

Woman Hospitalized After Husband’s Alleged Acid Attack

According to police, the 44-year-old victim, a beautician by profession, sustained injuries to her head and face. She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Dispute Over Loud Music Escalated into Violence

The woman told police that the dispute began when her husband asked her for money to buy alcohol. After she refused, he allegedly harassed her until he managed to obtain money elsewhere. He returned home intoxicated and began playing loud music on his phone.

When she asked him to lower the volume, the situation escalated. In a fit of rage, the man reportedly went to the bathroom, retrieved a bottle of toilet cleaner acid, and poured it on his wife’s head and face.

Neighbours Rushed to Help as Accused Fled the Scene

Hearing the woman’s cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital. Meanwhile, the accused husband fled the scene and remains at large.

Police Register Case and Launch Manhunt for Accused

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are actively searching for the accused and continuing their investigation into the incident.

Authorities Condemn the Brutal Act, Urge Public Vigilance

Police officials condemned the brutal act and stressed the need for awareness and swift reporting in cases of domestic violence. Authorities have urged citizens to report any signs of abuse to ensure timely intervention and protection for the victims.