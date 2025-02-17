Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Boycott Threat from Commuters’ Forum

Bengaluru: Following the recent steep hike in Bengaluru Metro ticket prices, the Bengaluru Metro Commuters’ Forum is considering a boycott of the Metro services.

Sources revealed that the forum is deliberating a call to avoid using the Metro for a day, or even up to a week, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions.

Deadline Set for Metro Authorities

The forum has given the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) a deadline until February 23 to announce a reduction in the recently increased ticket prices. If the demand is not met by the deadline, the boycott will go into effect. A formal announcement regarding the boycott is expected to be made at a press conference on Wednesday.

Metro Passengers Outraged

Rajesh Bhat, a member of the forum, expressed frustration over the fare hike, emphasizing that commuters are unhappy with the fare increase. According to Bhat, a convention of Metro commuters is being planned at Scouts and Guides Grounds, where residents, students, youth federations, and other groups will come together to voice their opposition to the hike.

“We’ve already gathered thousands of signatures and submitted a memorandum to the BMRCL MD to reduce the ticket prices. The public is furious, and we are not being heard by either the Centre, state governments, or Metro authorities,” said Bhat.

Decrease in Metro Ridership

Bhat also pointed out that daily ridership numbers on the Metro have been steadily declining since the fare hike was implemented. He mentioned that pamphlets would be distributed starting Tuesday to spread the message about the boycott.

BMRCL’s Explanation and Response

The BMRCL has justified the price increase, stating that the hike was necessary due to the pending loans and increasing management costs. Bhat, however, argued that the hike was unfair, particularly as Metro services are a public undertaking and not a private enterprise.

The BMRCL had previously announced that they would revisit the fare matrix in response to commuters’ grievances, noting that ticket prices would remain unchanged for the minimum fare (Rs 10) and maximum fare (Rs 90). They also mentioned a 100 percent or more price hike might be reduced after further evaluation.

Despite these assurances, the commuters remain dissatisfied with the fare structure, and the number of passengers continues to decline.

Chief Minister’s Appeal

In light of growing public unrest, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also weighed in last Thursday, appealing to the BMRCL to reconsider the fare hike and reduce ticket prices for the benefit of the public.

With both commuters and government leaders urging the BMRCL to take action, the next steps regarding the fare hike will be closely watched by all stakeholders.