Bengaluru Metro Revises Ticket Prices: New Fare Structure Ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 90

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced a revision in its ticket pricing structure, which will come into effect starting Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The new fares will range from Rs 10 for short-distance travel to Rs 90 for longer trips.

Revised Fare Structure for Bengaluru Metro

Under the new fare structure, ticket prices will be based on the distance traveled:

Rs 10 for 0 to 2 km

Rs 20 for 2 to 4 km

Rs 30 for 4 to 6 km

Rs 40 for 6 to 8 km

Rs 50 for 8 to 10 km

Rs 60 for 10 to 15 km

Rs 70 for 15 to 20 km

Rs 80 for 20 to 25 km

Rs 90 for 25 to 30 km

For distances above 30 km, the fare will remain capped at Rs 90.

Discount on Smart Cards and Special Offers

BMRCL has decided to continue offering a 5% discount on smart cards, along with additional perks for smart card users. A 10% discount will be applied on all Sundays and national holidays (January 26, August 15, and October 2), available throughout the day. To avail of these benefits, a minimum balance of Rs 90 is required on the smart cards.

Tourist Card Pricing

The BMRCL also revised the pricing for tourist cards:

Rs 300 for a one-day tourist card, valid for a group size of 25 to 99 people.

Rs 600 for a three-day tourist card, valid for a group size of 100 to 1,000 people.

Rs 800 for a five-day tourist card, valid for a group size of 1,000 or more.

Fare Fixation Committee Recommendations

The revised fare structure follows the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee, which was formed in accordance with Section 34 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. After careful evaluation, the committee submitted its report on December 16, 2024, outlining the new fare recommendations, which have been approved by the BMRCL Board. The changes are intended to strike a balance between affordability for passengers and the financial sustainability of the metro system.