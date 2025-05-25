Bengaluru Reports First Covid-19 Death

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has recorded its first Covid-19 death, according to an official statement from the Karnataka Health Department. The patient, an 85-year-old man, passed away on Saturday.

Covid-19 Testing and Case Numbers

In the past 24 hours, 108 individuals were tested for Covid-19 across Karnataka, with five testing positive. One patient was discharged, bringing the total active cases to 38.

Out of these, 32 cases are from Bengaluru. In the city alone, 92 people were tested, and two tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Distribution of Active Cases Across Districts

Apart from Bengaluru:

Ballari , Bengaluru Rural , Mangaluru , and Vijayanagar districts each have one active case .

New Cases and Home Isolation

Health Department sources revealed:

A woman who returned from Mumbai has tested positive and is under home isolation .

ICU Wards and Expanded Testing

In response to the rise in cases:

Several district hospitals , including Dharwad , have opened 10-bed ICU wards for Covid treatment.

, including , have opened for Covid treatment. The Technical Advisory Committee has recommended starting Covid testing in eight medical colleges from Sunday.

Health Minister’s Statement: No Cause for Alarm

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the media in Bengaluru, saying:

“There is nothing to be alarmed about. It’s a very normal situation. There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last 15 days.”

The Technical Advisory Committee has recently convened to assess the situation, and advisories have been issued, especially for:

Patients with severe respiratory illnesses

People on immunosuppressant drugs

Pregnant women

Children

Preventive Measures and Guidelines

The minister advised:

Wearing masks in crowded places is recommended but not compulsory .

in crowded places is . No travel bans or movement restrictions are in place.

are in place. Normal life and work can continue without fear.

He emphasized:

“Covid-19 is now endemic. The virus is part of our system like many others. So far, 257 cases have been reported across the country, and none are severe.”

Covid Tests for SARI Cases Only

Minister Rao clarified:

Covid tests are mandatory only for SARI cases .

. Standard hygiene practices – like handwashing and cleanliness – should be maintained.

Advisory Issued Amid Gradual Case Rise

The Karnataka Health Department has noted a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru over the last 20 days, prompting the recent advisory to remain cautious without inducing panic.