Bengaluru Reports First Covid-19 Death
Bengaluru has recorded its first Covid-19 death, according to an official statement from the Karnataka Health Department. The patient, an 85-year-old man, passed away on Saturday.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru has recorded its first Covid-19 death, according to an official statement from the Karnataka Health Department. The patient, an 85-year-old man, passed away on Saturday.
Table of Contents
Covid-19 Testing and Case Numbers
In the past 24 hours, 108 individuals were tested for Covid-19 across Karnataka, with five testing positive. One patient was discharged, bringing the total active cases to 38.
Out of these, 32 cases are from Bengaluru. In the city alone, 92 people were tested, and two tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Distribution of Active Cases Across Districts
Apart from Bengaluru:
- Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, and Vijayanagar districts each have one active case.
- Mysuru district has reported two active cases.
Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com
New Cases and Home Isolation
Health Department sources revealed:
- A woman who returned from Mumbai has tested positive and is under home isolation.
- In Belagavi, a pregnant woman who recently travelled to Pune has also tested positive.
ICU Wards and Expanded Testing
In response to the rise in cases:
- Several district hospitals, including Dharwad, have opened 10-bed ICU wards for Covid treatment.
- The Technical Advisory Committee has recommended starting Covid testing in eight medical colleges from Sunday.
Health Minister’s Statement: No Cause for Alarm
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the media in Bengaluru, saying:
“There is nothing to be alarmed about. It’s a very normal situation. There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last 15 days.”
The Technical Advisory Committee has recently convened to assess the situation, and advisories have been issued, especially for:
- Patients with severe respiratory illnesses
- People on immunosuppressant drugs
- Pregnant women
- Children
Also Read: Bengaluru Man Allegedly Pours Toilet Cleaner on Wife After Argument Over Loud Music
Preventive Measures and Guidelines
The minister advised:
- Wearing masks in crowded places is recommended but not compulsory.
- No travel bans or movement restrictions are in place.
- Normal life and work can continue without fear.
He emphasized:
“Covid-19 is now endemic. The virus is part of our system like many others. So far, 257 cases have been reported across the country, and none are severe.”
Covid Tests for SARI Cases Only
Minister Rao clarified:
- Covid tests are mandatory only for SARI cases.
- Standard hygiene practices – like handwashing and cleanliness – should be maintained.
Advisory Issued Amid Gradual Case Rise
The Karnataka Health Department has noted a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru over the last 20 days, prompting the recent advisory to remain cautious without inducing panic.