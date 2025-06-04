Bengaluru to Host Grand Victory Parade as RCB Brings IPL Trophy Home

Bengaluru: After 18 years of unwavering loyalty and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will finally celebrate their maiden IPL title with a massive victory parade through the heart of the city this evening.

Open-Top Bus Parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium

The victory parade will commence at 5 PM from the steps of Vidhana Soudha, weaving its way through the city’s Central Business District before concluding at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 6 PM. RCB players will carry the IPL 2025 trophy on an open-top bus as jubilant fans line the streets to catch a glimpse of their champions.

Heavy Police Deployment and Traffic Restrictions

With lakhs of fans expected, over 1,500 police personnel will be deployed across the route to manage crowds and ensure public safety. Traffic restrictions will be in place along MG Road, Queen’s Road, and Cubbon Park, with authorities urging commuters to use public transport and avoid personal vehicles along the parade route.

Kohli’s Emotional Tribute to Fans

Following RCB’s six-run win over Punjab Kings in Tuesday’s final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, captain Virat Kohli dedicated the win to the team’s supporters.

“This win is for the fans. You’ve stood by us for 18 years, and this moment is as much yours as ours,” said Kohli, visibly emotional.

The RCB legend also extended personal invitations to former franchise icons AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. While de Villiers hinted he’s “checking flights,” Gayle confirmed:

“Bengaluru, I’m coming home!”

RCB’s Dramatic Turnaround in IPL 2025

RCB’s title-winning campaign saw a stunning comeback after a shaky start to the season. Key performances from Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli carried the team into the playoffs. In the final, Patidar top-scored, while Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya played crucial roles with the ball, defending 190 in a tense finale.

Celebrations Already Sweeping Bengaluru

Even before today’s parade, Tuesday night witnessed citywide celebrations. From Indiranagar to Church Street, fans set off fireworks, danced in the streets, and waved giant RCB flags. Pubs and cafes turned into impromptu party zones, echoing with the familiar chant:

“Ee Sala Cup Namde!” (This year, the cup is ours)

City Gears Up for Historic Evening

With emergency services and quick response teams on alert, Bengaluru is fully prepared to manage the expected crowds. The parade isn’t just a celebration — it’s a historic moment marking the end of an 18-year wait.

As RCB’s official X handle declared:

“NAMMA BENGALURU, we’re bringing the trophy home!”