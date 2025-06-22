Bengaluru Weather: Rain, Clouds, and Gentle Winds Expected This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding districts of Karnataka over the next few days. The weather shift is expected to bring relief from the recent heat, lowering temperatures by 2–4°C across the city.

According to the IMD, Silicon City will also experience gentle breezes in addition to rainfall. This combination is likely to ease the humidity and improve air quality. The weather department has also advised residents to limit outdoor activities and follow safety guidelines, especially during heavy rain spells.

Day-by-Day Bengaluru Weather Forecast Till June 28

June 22 (Sunday)

Forecast : Light rain with gentle breeze

: Light rain with gentle breeze Effect: Mild temperature drop and cooler conditions

June 23 (Monday)

Forecast : Cloudy skies, no rainfall

: Cloudy skies, no rainfall Temperature: Max – 25.8°C | Min – 20.8°C

June 24 (Tuesday)

Forecast : Dry day with rising temperature

: Dry day with rising temperature Note: Max temp to increase by ~4°C

June 25 (Wednesday)

Forecast : Light rainfall in the late hours

: Light rainfall in the late hours Temperature: Max temperature to drop by 2°C

June 26 (Thursday)

Forecast : Moderate rainfall in key areas

: Moderate rainfall in key areas Temperature: Around 26°C

June 27 (Friday)

Forecast : Dry day, no rainfall

: Dry day, no rainfall Note: Max temp expected to surge by 4°C

June 28 (Saturday)

Forecast : Moderate rainfall across multiple areas

: Moderate rainfall across multiple areas Temperature Range: 21.1°C to 28.1°C

Coastal Bengaluru May Receive Higher Rainfall

The IMD also noted that coastal regions around Bengaluru may receive heavy rain, while central and urban zones will see light to moderate precipitation during the forecast period. Residents are urged to stay updated with IMD advisories and take precautions against waterlogging or sudden weather shifts.