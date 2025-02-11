Beth Mooney Claims Women’s Player of the Month Honour for January 2025

Dubai: Australia opener Beth Mooney has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2025 following her dominant performance in the multi-format Ashes series against England.

Mooney triumphed over strong competition from West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack and India Under-19-star Trisha Gongadi to secure the prestigious accolade.

This marks the first time Mooney has won the monthly ICC award, and the second consecutive win for an Australian player after all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed the honour in December 2024.

Also Read: West Indies Spinner Jomel Warrican Crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January

A Remarkable Month for Mooney and Australia’s Women’s Team



“January was an incredible month for the Australian Women’s Cricket Team,” said Mooney. “Winning the Ashes in front of a home crowd was very special, and to complete the series playing in the first-ever day-night Test at the MCG in front of a record crowd for a Women’s Test is a moment that we will all never forget. This team continues to achieve amazing results, and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Key Contributions in the Ashes Series



Mooney had a slow start to the series, but she bounced back with a battling half-century in the third ODI in Hobart. At 59 for four, Mooney’s resilient 50 from 64 balls helped set the stage for Australia to post 308 in their 50 overs and secure a clean sweep of the ODI series.

In the T20I contests that followed, Mooney further solidified her position as the top-ranked batter, amassing 213 runs at a strike rate of 146.89. Her standout performances included scores of 75 and 44, before she capped off the series with a stunning unbeaten 94 off 63 balls in Adelaide.

Mooney was named Player of the Match in both the first and final T20Is, and finished as the leading run-scorer across the T20I series.