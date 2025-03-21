Betting Apps Case: Major Breakthrough as Police Uncover Suicide Details!

The Telangana Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal betting apps, aiming to completely eliminate their influence across the state. As part of the investigation, authorities have uncovered a shocking link between online betting and suicides.

15 Suicides Linked to Betting in the Past Year

According to reports, at least 15 people have died by suicide in the past year due to financial losses incurred through betting apps. The police are actively collecting details of these cases and are working to identify the specific betting platforms responsible for these tragedies.

Identifying App Operators and Promoters

Authorities are now focused on tracking down the organizers and promoters of these betting platforms. Those found guilty of encouraging gambling and misleading the public are likely to face strict legal action.

25 Celebrities Under Investigation for Promoting Betting Apps

The Miyapur Police have registered a case against 25 individuals, including Tollywood actors and social media influencers, for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps.

Prominent names under investigation include:

Tollywood Actors: Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Pranitha, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Pranitha, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla Social Media Influencers: Siri Hanmanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini, Vasanti Krishnan, Sobha Shetty, Amrutha Chowdhary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandoo, Padmavati, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Bhayya Sunny Yadav, Anchor Shyamala, Tasty Teja, Ritu Choudhary, Bandaru Supreetha

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

The case was registered based on a complaint by Miyapur resident Pramod Sharma. Telangana Police are now digging deeper into the betting app networks and are likely to take strict action against those found guilty of promoting or running these platforms.