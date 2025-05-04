Betting apps scam: YouTuber booked for allegations against Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against YouTuber Anvesh for allegedly making false and defamatory claims against Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender and several senior officials regarding a Rs 300 crore betting apps scam.

Accusations of High-Level Corruption

Anvesh, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Naa Anveshana’, claimed that top IAS officers, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N. V. S. Reddy, and officials Santhi Kumar, Dana Kishor, and Vikas Raj were involved in facilitating illegal betting apps in exchange for large sums of money. He alleged that Rs 300 crore was accepted by these officials to permit betting app operations and their promotion through advertisements on Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Police Denounce Allegations as Baseless

The complaint leading to the FIR was filed by A. Naveen Kumar, a constable in the social media cell of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Authorities stated that Anvesh spread unverified and misleading information. Action has been initiated under relevant sections of law for disseminating false content.

Anvesh’s Previous Allegations on Betting Apps

Anvesh has consistently posted videos about the betting app menace in Telugu states, claiming that over Rs 1,000 crore in transactions have taken place. He previously named several Tollywood actors and influencers, accusing them of promoting these platforms for financial gain.

Hyderabad Metro Removes Betting Ads After PIL

Last week, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) took down all betting-related advertisements following a notice from the Telangana High Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The petitioner argued that the Metro was indirectly promoting illegal offshore betting operations.

Broader Crackdown on Influencers and Celebrities

Earlier this year, the Cyberabad Police booked several Tollywood actors — including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Devarakonda, and Prakash Raj — for allegedly endorsing betting apps. These actors denied promoting any illegal platforms.

Additionally, actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, and 19 social media influencers were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Telangana Gaming Act, and the Information Technology Act for their alleged roles in promoting such platforms.