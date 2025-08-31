Bhadrachalam on High Alert as Godavari Swells to 48 Feet; Authorities Issue Second Warning, Ban Bathing & Boat Rides

In view of the continuous rise in the water level of the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam, the authorities issued a second warning on Sunday morning. By 9 am, the water level had crossed 48 feet.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that 11.44 lakh cusecs of water is currently being released downstream and the water level is likely to rise further.

He added that people in flood-affected villages need to remain cautious. Relief measures have already been initiated by the authorities, with arrangements in place to set up additional relief camps if required.

The Collector directed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential amenities such as drinking water, food supplies, medical facilities, and electricity. He also warned the public against bathing in the Godavari river and stated that boat travel is strictly prohibited.

For the convenience of the public, control rooms have been set up to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies. In such situations, people can contact the following numbers: Sub-Collector’s Office, Bhadrachalam – 08743-232444; Flood Control Room – 7981219425; Collector’s Office – 08744-241950; and ITDA Office, Bhadrachalam – 7995268352.