Bhadrachalam: Worker Succumbs After Being Rescued from Collapsed Building

Kothagudem: A worker who was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from an under-construction building that collapsed in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday afternoon succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The ground-plus-five-story building at Super Bazaar Centre collapsed due to an alleged structural fault, trapping at least two workers under the debris. Rescue operations were immediately launched by the NDRF and fire department to save those trapped.

Worker Dies After Rescue, Protests Erupt

The rescue team located worker Ch Kameshwar Rao on the ground floor and pulled him out from the debris around 2:30 am .

worker on the and pulled him out from the debris around . He was rushed to the Government Area Hospital , but unfortunately, he died during treatment .

, but unfortunately, he . His family members staged protests , confronting police and officials, demanding justice for the deceased worker.

, confronting police and officials, demanding for the deceased worker. They even blocked the official vehicle of District Collector Jitesh V Patil, insisting on government intervention for compensation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Another Worker Still Trapped, Rescue Operations Continue

Efforts are still underway to rescue P Ravinder, another worker feared trapped under the debris.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju, and other senior officials are monitoring the ongoing rescue operations.

Building Owner Surrenders to Police

The collapsed building was owned by Shaik Moulana alias Sripathi, who runs a trust and had previously built a temple on the ground floor.

Authorities revealed that he had permission to construct only two floors , but instead erected a five-story structure .

, but instead . Following the collapse, he surrendered to the police and is under investigation for possible negligence and violation of construction norms.

Also Read: Krishna Water Dispute: Will Telangana’s Argument Win the Tribunal’s Favor?

Authorities Under Pressure to Improve Building Safety

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about unauthorized constructions and poor structural safety measures in Telangana. Officials are expected to tighten building regulations and hold violators accountable to prevent such disasters in the future.