Bhadradri Kothagudem Deputy Surveyor Arrested for Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe in Dummannapet Mandal

Bhadradri Kothagudem: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Deputy Surveyor, Merugu Ratnam, in Dummannapet Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

The arrest was made while Ratnam was reportedly receiving the bribe from a complainant for conducting an official survey and submitting a report regarding land in his sister’s name.

According to sources, the complainant had approached the Deputy Surveyor to conduct a land survey in his sister’s property. Ratnam allegedly demanded ₹50,000 as a bribe in exchange for preparing and submitting the official survey report.

The ACB had been tipped off about the corrupt practices and caught Merugu Ratnam red-handed while accepting the money.

ACB Action

The arrest was made after the complainant provided a detailed statement about the demands made by Ratnam. ACB officials immediately set up a trap, where the Deputy Surveyor was apprehended while receiving the bribe. The case highlights the ongoing issues of corruption within government offices and the vigilance of anti-corruption authorities in taking swift action.

Anti-Corruption Warning

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistence of bribery in public services and the need for citizens to be aware of their rights. The ACB has urged the public to report any such corrupt practices by dialing 1064, which is the dedicated helpline for filing complaints about bribery and corruption.

A Step Towards Transparency

The arrest of Merugu Ratnam is a part of the larger efforts by the Telangana government and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to root out corruption and promote transparency in public offices. Authorities continue to encourage citizens to come forward and report any instances of corruption, ensuring that the government’s services are accessible without the burden of illegal demands for money.

This arrest emphasizes the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and highlights the need for vigilance among both public servants and the citizens they serve.