Bhagmati Express Accident a Well-Planned Conspiracy? Sensational Revelations in Report Submitted to Railway Board

Hyderabad: Sensational revelations have emerged in the report submitted to the Railway Board regarding the Bhagmati Express accident. Southern Circle Chief Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS), A.M. Chaudhary, has stated in his report that the accident was not merely a coincidence but is suspected to be the result of a deliberate conspiracy.

According to the report, before the accident, fittings were intentionally removed near the LH switch point on the railway track. This tampering disrupted the structure of the track and led to the accident. Chaudhary clarified during the investigation that no technical fault was found in any of the railway equipment or automatic signaling systems.

The report further mentions that the train’s loco pilot, G. Subramani, promptly recognized the danger and acted swiftly by applying emergency brakes, thereby preventing a major disaster. His timely action significantly reduced the severity of the accident and helped save many lives.

The accident occurred on October 11, 2024, when the Bhagmati Express entered a loop line and collided with a stationary goods train. As many as 19 people were injured in the incident, though fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The findings in the report have shocked railway authorities, prompting further investigations to identify and take action against those possibly involved in this planned sabotage.