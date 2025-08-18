“Bhagwa Love Trap” Exposed in Hyderabad: Ravi Posed as Rafi, Ruined Lives of Many Muslim Girls, Blackmailed Them with Private Videos

Hyderabad: A man has been exposed for luring college girls in the name of love and deceiving them on the pretext of marriage. According to reports, Rafi alias Ravi Kumar, a resident of Attapur, used to seduce many young girls and later marry them.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar had also changed his name to “Rafi” to hide his identity. It is alleged that he blackmailed and mentally tortured the affected girls by making private videos.

Sources say that Rafi alias Ravi Kumar had married three times in the same way. Recently, his third wife, who could not bear the constant torture and pressure, finally approached the Attapur police.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Rafi and started an investigation. Police say that if more victims come forward, additional charges can be added against him.

This incident has caused great concern among citizens, and parents are being urged to pay special attention to their children so that they do not fall into the trap of such fraudsters.

This incident also makes us realize that such predators use the “Bhagwa Love trap” to target innocent Muslim girls and ruin their lives. Hindu boys openly use this trap in today’s environment because they know that neither the media will highlight their crimes, nor will strict action be taken against them under the law.

In the name of “Love Jihad,” big media channels debate for weeks and months, attempting to defame the entire Muslim community by focusing on the mistake of one Muslim boy, thereby instilling hatred against all Muslims among Hindus. But as soon as a Hindu boy’s crime under the “Bhagwa Love trap” trap comes to light, the media remains silent.

TRPs are earned in the name of Hindu-Muslim issues, but Muslims alone are shown in a negative light. Now it remains to be seen what action the government, courts, and police take against predators like Ravi Kumar, who trap innocent Muslim sisters through the saffron trap.

We especially request our government to take strict action against those who trap innocent girls in this way, regardless of whether the culprit is Hindu, Muslim, or belongs to any other religion. A criminal should be viewed purely as a criminal—not through the lens of religion or dharma.