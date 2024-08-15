Bhaker explains about pistol, hockey team presents signed stick as PM meets Olympics contingent

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the just-concluded Paris Olympics with six medals with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol with which she won two bronzes, at his residence here.

The Indian men’s hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the PM with the bronze medals on their necks.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals — in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event — in Paris.

Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM, so did Swapnil Kusale who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg, was also seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.

The silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury and a possible participation in the Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and also interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.

Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also among the Paris Games participants who met the PM.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were also present.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Indian contingent were present at the historic Red Fort where Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field. pic.twitter.com/e0NmcbULYD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024