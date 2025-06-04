Bharat Forecasting System Can Predict Village-Level Rainfall—10 Days Ahead!

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, Indian scientists have unveiled the Bharat Forecasting System (BFS) — a high-resolution weather forecasting model developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). This next-generation model enables hyperlocal weather predictions with a 10-day lead time, offering a significant leap in disaster preparedness and agricultural planning.

What Is the Bharat Forecasting System?

The BFS, technically referred to as the High-Resolution Global Forecast Model (HGFM), is designed to predict weather patterns at an ultra-fine 6.5-kilometer resolution. This allows it to forecast rainfall and temperature changes in small towns and villages — a major upgrade from existing models that operate at a 12-km resolution.

How Is BFS Better Than Global Forecasting Systems?

The BFS outperforms internationally-used models like the Global Forecasting System (GFS) by delivering more accurate predictions of heavy rainfall events. In comparative studies published in the European Geosciences Union (EGU) journal in March, researchers confirmed BFS’s superior performance in forecasting localized monsoon activity.

Real-World Testing During 2022 Monsoon Season

To validate its performance, BFS was tested daily during the June–September 2022 monsoon period. Researchers used historical weather data to evaluate its accuracy, and results showed the model could accurately predict monsoon rains up to 10 days in advance. This offers a crucial advantage in issuing timely flood alerts and preventing weather-related disasters.

Why BFS Is a Game-Changer for India

India’s diverse geography and agriculture-dependent economy make precise weather forecasts critical. Traditional models have struggled to predict rainfall at a village or taluka level. With BFS, authorities can now provide location-specific forecasts — enabling farmers, disaster response teams, and local governments to act well in advance.

BFS in Action: Hyperlocal Forecasting Is Now a Reality

Imagine knowing that your area will experience heavy rain while a neighboring village just a few kilometers away will have light drizzle. BFS makes this possible, turning what once seemed like a “weather superpower” into a tangible tool for real-time planning.

Key Benefits of the Bharat Forecasting System

6.5 km resolution for hyperlocal accuracy

10-day lead time for weather event predictions

for weather event predictions Improved flood preparedness and disaster management

and disaster management Better support for farmers and local planners

More precise monsoon forecasting across India

Conclusion: The launch of the Bharat Forecasting System marks a revolutionary step in India’s weather forecasting capabilities. With enhanced resolution and long lead times, BFS is set to transform climate resilience, agriculture, and emergency planning across the country.

