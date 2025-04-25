Bharat Summit 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Scale and a Celebration of Telangana Culture

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Bharat Summit 2025 commenced on a grand scale at the HICC Novotel on Friday, bringing together over 450 representatives from more than 100 nations. This prestigious global event not only focused on important international discussions but also served as a platform to showcase the rich culture of Telangana.

A Warm Welcome with Telangana’s Traditions

Upon their arrival, delegates were warmly welcomed with the vibrant sounds of bonalu and dappu, traditional beats that are synonymous with Telangana’s cultural heritage. Senior leaders of the Congress party took part in this cultural greeting, offering guests a unique experience of the state’s traditions and hospitality.

Highlighting Telangana’s Welfare Initiatives

As part of the summit, a dedicated stall was set up to inform attendees about the various welfare initiatives implemented by the Telangana government. The stall provided a comprehensive overview of the state’s policies and programs, offering valuable insights into the government’s efforts to improve the lives of its citizens.

Day One Discussions: Key Topics and Prominent Speakers

The first day of the Bharat Summit focused on critical global issues, with discussions revolving around themes such as Gender Justice and Feminist Futures, Facts vs Fiction (countering disinformation), Youth and the Politics of Tomorrow, and Shaping New Multilateralism. These sessions aimed to foster meaningful dialogue on pressing issues facing societies today.

Among the prominent attendees on day one were senior Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid, Digvijay Singh, Telangana AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. A host of other ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior political figures were also present, adding to the significance of the event.

The summit’s opening day was a remarkable success, not only in terms of discussions but also in presenting Telangana as a state that honors its cultural roots while engaging with global issues.