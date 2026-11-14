BHARAT-VISTAAR to Empower Telangana Farmers with Six AI-Powered Agricultural Services

Hyderabad: Telangana is taking a significant step towards digital transformation in agriculture through BHARAT-VISTAAR, an AI-powered national platform designed to provide farmers with scientific information, timely advisories and access to government services through a single digital interface.

The platform, developed by the Government of India, stands for Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources. Its AI-powered voice assistant, BHARATI, enables farmers to seek agricultural guidance through voice or text in their preferred language.

BHARAT-VISTAAR offers six major services, including scientific crop advisories, weather forecasts, pest and disease identification, soil health and fertilizer recommendations, market price information and details of government schemes such as PM-KISAN, PMFBY and Kisan Credit Cards. It integrates information from institutions such as ICAR, IMD and Agmarknet.

The Telangana Agriculture Department has signed an MoU with the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) to integrate the platform with the state’s agricultural ecosystem. Farmers can access initial voice-based assistance through helpline 155261, with Telugu services being facilitated. A dedicated web portal and mobile application are targeted within 15–21 days of the MoU, while a WhatsApp chatbot is planned within 45–60 days.

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The project will be implemented in four phases during 2026–27 under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, with Central and State Government support.

The initiative assumes particular importance in Telangana, where farmers have previously faced crop losses due to unpredictable rainfall, pest attacks and fluctuating market prices. For instance, during the 2023 monsoon season, deficient and irregular rainfall affected agricultural operations across several districts, highlighting the need for reliable weather information and timely crop advisories.

By combining local agricultural knowledge with artificial intelligence, BHARAT-VISTAAR could help Telangana farmers make informed decisions, reduce cultivation risks and improve productivity, particularly benefiting small and marginal farmers.