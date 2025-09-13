Bhatti asks tax officers to boost revenue collection

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the commercial tax department to intensify efforts to achieve the set revenue targets.



Chairing a review meeting with commercial tax officers at the Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat today, the deputy Chief minister, who is also Finance Minister, stressed the need to identify areas of revenue loss and strengthen monitoring both at the field level and through the central office.



The Deputy CM further said he would personally review the progress of the commercial tax department once every 15 days.



He instructed officials to conduct a detailed study on the revenue lost due to GST rate rationalization and submit a comprehensive report. He emphasized strict actions against GST evaders, warning that negligence by officials could result in a significant loss to the state exchequer.

Bhatti also called for continuous surveillance systems and directed senior officials to monitor transactions using AI-based technology. He advised the department to prepare an action plan to address issues in tax collection across the state.



Reviewing the performance of the enforcement, audit, and other wings of the department, he suggested the formation of internal committees to identify ways to increase revenue and prepare detailed reports.



The meeting was attended by Finance Department Principal Secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commercial Tax Principal Secretary, S A Rizvi, Commissioner Haritha, Deputy CM’s Special Secretary, Krishna Bhaskar, Excise Commissioner, Hari Kiran, Deputy Commissioners Saujanya, Vasavi, Samyuktarani, Sunitha, Geetha and others, an official statement said.