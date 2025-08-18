Bhatti Hails Telangana’s Social Revolution, Credits Revanth Reddy’s Leadership

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana State stands as a model for social revolution in the country.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the cabinet has brought decisive changes, committed to social justice.

Speaking at the Sardar Sarvai Papanna Jayanti celebrations at Ravindra Bharati here on Monday, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that for the first time in the country, Telangana successfully carried out a caste census across the state.

Based on this, the government has ensured 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies, education, and employment, which was unanimously passed in the Assembly and sent to the Governor. This historic step taken by Telangana has sparked nationwide discussion and created a situation where even the Union Government is compelled to conduct a caste census, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister called upon every Bahujan in every village to widely campaign about this achievement. He urged the people to safeguard and strengthen the people’s government, so that future generations of Bahujan children will reap its benefits.

Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government has decided to install a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna in front of the Secretariat as a symbol of his struggle and inspiration. He said that allocating space right opposite the Secretariat for the Papanna statue is highly motivational, calling it a foundation for social justice and righteousness.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that at a time when he had nothing, Papanna united all castes and achieved what he aspired for, and today, we must all follow his path. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Telangana to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allocating land and approving the installation of Papanna’s statue in front of the Secretariat.

Bhatti Vikramarka further stated that the government is firmly committed to providing reservations for backward classes, while some political parties are spreading misleading propaganda. He appealed to the people of Telangana to stand united, protect the people’s government, and send a clear message to such forces.