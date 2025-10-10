Deputy CM Bhatti Highlights Hyderabad’s Transformation; Push for Affordable Housing and Green Mobility

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city, emphasizing that the city’s rapid growth in infrastructure and real estate is a reflection of the government’s focused development efforts.

Speaking at the 15th meeting of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Bhatti said the real estate sector in Hyderabad is witnessing remarkable progress. Recalling that land in Rayadurgam is now valued at around ₹177 crore per acre, he urged developers to also prioritize affordable housing for the middle and lower-middle-class sections of society.

Highlighting the government’s vision for sustainable urban growth, Bhatti announced that the city would soon transition to a fleet of fully electric buses. He noted that ₹10,000 crore is earmarked every year in the state budget for urban development under the planning expenditure.

Massive Infrastructure Push

The Deputy CM pointed out that the results of developmental works worth ₹20,000 crore executed over the past two years are already becoming visible across Hyderabad. He said 39 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been approved, while ₹11,927 crore is being invested in strengthening the city’s drinking water supply. Additional water and sewerage projects worth ₹13,704 crore are also in the pipeline — taking the total investment in these sectors to ₹25,631 crore.

Bhatti also revealed that ₹1,487 crore is being spent on constructing an elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to the National Highway. He recalled how Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally met with the Union Defence Minister in Delhi to secure necessary permissions for the project. Similarly, road-widening works worth ₹3,619 crore are being carried out in Shamirpet, he added.

He assured that Hyderabad will soon offer uninterrupted 24-hour power and drinking water supply on par with global standards.

Education and Health Prioritized

Bhatti Vikramarka further stated that the government is building modern schools on 25-acre campuses at a cost of ₹25 crore each, with the aim of providing free education that meets international benchmarks. A total of ₹11,500 crore has been allocated for this initiative, and tenders have already been invited for construction.

Hospitals in and around the city are also being upgraded to improve public healthcare facilities. The Deputy CM urged builders not to limit their focus to luxury villas and skyscrapers, but to include projects that cater to the needs of the middle class as well.

Concluding his address, Bhatti said the Revanth Reddy-led government is fully committed to addressing issues faced by the real estate sector and ensuring inclusive growth for all sections of society.