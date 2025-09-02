Bhatti Highlights Noble Vision Behind Indiramma Housing; ₹22,500 Crore Project to Build 4.5 Lakh Homes

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has called on the cement and steel industries in Telangana to extend their full cooperation for the success of the government’s flagship Indirama Housing Scheme, which he described as a project built on a “grand vision” with a strong humanitarian approach.

On Tuesday, Bhatti, along with Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, held a high-level meeting with cement and steel industry owners and officials at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

He said the government has taken up the construction of 4.50 lakh Indirama houses at a cost of ₹22,500 crore, with works already in full swing across the state. Telangana, he added, has been a strong supporter of cement and steel industries, and now it is their turn to support the people by ensuring fair pricing for materials used in this housing scheme.

“The same uncompromising quality of cement and steel that is supplied to high-rise buildings should also be provided for Indrama homes,” Bhatti stressed. He urged industry leaders to show a humanitarian spirit by reducing the costs of cement and steel for the scheme.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the Indrama Housing Scheme is a welfare initiative aimed at poor families and has been a priority for the Congress government since its 10th year in Telangana. He further emphasized that cement and steel must be supplied to all companies—big or small—at uniform prices.

“Telangana is witnessing rapid industrial growth, with world-renowned companies expanding beyond Hyderabad into other districts. In the coming years, demand for cement and steel will surge. It is, therefore, important that industries provide quality products at affordable rates,” Sridhar Babu noted.

Officials revealed that about 50 lakh metric tonnes of cement and 27.75 lakh metric tonnes of steel will be required to complete construction of 4.50 lakh Indrama homes.

Industry representatives present at the meeting expressed their willingness to support the government’s humanitarian housing project. They assured that under the guidance of the Industries Department, further discussions would be held soon to finalize fair pricing.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Industries Department Director Nikhil Chakraborty, and other senior officials.