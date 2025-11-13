Bhatti Vikramarka Orders Immediate Release of ₹163 Crore for Gurukul and Midday Meal Dues

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials of Finance department to immediately release ₹163 crore towards pending dues related to SC and Minority Gurukuls, including diet charges, rent, and midday meal payments.

The deputy Chief minister on Wednesday held a review meeting at Praja Bhavan with officials from the Finance department and Gurukul institutions.

During the meeting, he instructed that ₹51.36 crore be released towards pending diet, rent, and cosmetic charges of all SC Gurukuls, hostels, and related institutions across the state.

Similarly, Bhatti Vikramarka ordered the release of ₹47.61 crore towards pending diet and rent dues of Minority Gurukuls and educational institutions. In addition, he directed officials to immediately release ₹63.92 crore in pending payments related to the Midday Meal Scheme.

Recalling that the People’s Government, upon assuming office, increased diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200% for Gurukul and hostel students to ensure they receive nutritious, diverse, and high-quality food, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that administrators must not compromise on quality and must strictly follow the government-prescribed menu.

He further instructed officials to inspect government educational institutions regularly as per a fixed calendar to review the facilities being provided to students. Bhatti Vikramarka directed that detailed reports of these visits be submitted promptly by the concerned administrators. Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials participated in the meeting.