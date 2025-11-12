Telangana

Bhatti Vikramarka Lauds Selection of 43 Telangana Youth for Civil Services Interviews, Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the selection of 43 candidates for the Civil Services interview under the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme

12 November 2025
Bhatti Vikramarka Lauds Selection of 43 Telangana Youth for Civil Services Interviews, Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the selection of 43 candidates for the Civil Services interview under the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme, launched by the People’s Government to encourage civil services aspirants, is highly commendable.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that since the inception of the scheme last year, 342 Telangana youth have received total financial assistance of ₹3.62 crore through Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

He explained that to help unemployed youth realise their dreams, the State government launched the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme, which provides financial support of ₹1 lakh at each stage — for those qualifying for the Mains and Interview rounds. This year, 202 candidates selected for the Mains received ₹1 lakh each as encouragement, and among them, 43 have now qualified for the interview stage, which is truly praiseworthy, Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed happiness over their achievement and announced that these 43 candidates will be provided with an additional ₹1 lakh each, along with accommodation facilities in Delhi during their interview preparation.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the results of the Civil Services mains once again demonstrate the People’s government’s firm commitment to realising the dreams of unemployed youth. He congratulated all the candidates selected for the final interviews and wished them success, urging them to excel and bring pride to Telangana at the national level.

