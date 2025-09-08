Bhatti Vikramarka Slams BRS, Accuses KCR of Looting Kaleshwaram and Pushing Telangana into Crisis

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka once again targeted the BRS leadership, saying that the party has destroyed Telangana in terms of governance. He alleged that BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has pushed the state into an economic crisis. He was addressing a large TPCC meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that BRS leaders are unfairly criticizing the Congress for stating the facts regarding the Medigadda issue. He accused Harish Rao and Santosh Rao of looting funds from the Kaleshwaram project and claimed that this was the reason KCR did not include Harish Rao in his cabinet for the second time.

He added that the Congress government is ensuring good governance and financial discipline in Telangana. The Indiramma Housing distribution program will be remembered in history, he said. As soon as the Congress came to power, farmers’ loans were waived and ₹9,000 crore was released under the Farmers’ Assurance Scheme in just 9 days. He claimed that the Telangana Congress government has achieved something for farmers that no other state in the country has done.

Bhatti Vikramarka further said that so far, ₹1 lakh crore has been spent on welfare schemes. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had promised a caste census before the elections, and the state government has already conducted it as assured. Bills for 42% BC reservations in local bodies have also been introduced, but the previous BRS government opposed them.

He also reminded the gathering that major irrigation projects like Yellampalli, Nattampadu, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Devadula were all built during the Congress era.