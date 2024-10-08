Bhatti vows to restore Hyderabad’s lakes, Musi River

Hyderabad: Alleging that the opposition parties are misleading people by making false statements, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated that the State government is committed to restore Hyderabad’s lakes and Musi River.

Speaking to the media at Secretariat here on Monday, the deputy Chief minister said the State government was committed to protect the lakes within the Outer Ring Road from encroachment and ensuring the cleaning of the Musi River—a task that previous governments failed to accomplish.

Our government is a people’s government, accountable to the people and dedicated to their welfare. The primary agenda of this administration is to work tirelessly for the benefit of the public, with no hidden or personal agenda,” Bhatti said.

Stating that in the Indiramma Rajyam, there is no room for selfish agendas in public governance, he said Hyderabad has always been synonymous with its iconic rocks, parks, and lakes and these natural landmarks have greatly enhanced the beauty of the city.

However, over time, rocks are disappearing, parks are being encroached upon, and the lakes, once sources of freshwater for the city, are vanishing. This has led to the threat of floods during heavy rains, endangering Hyderabad, Bhatti pointed out.

Our government is taking proactive steps to preserve the lakes, ensuring that Hyderabad remains a livable city for future generations,” the deputy Chief minister said.

Reviving the Musi River as a crown jewel of Hyderabad is a key part of our agenda and the State government has no personal agenda other than this,” he added.