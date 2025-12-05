Bhavani Nagar Police Crack Major Robbery Case: Four Arrested and ₹34.66 Lakh Recovered

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Bhavani Nagar Police arrested four robbery offenders involved in a sensational house-robbery case registered under BNS & Arms Act.

The arrests led to the recovery of ₹34,66,000 cash, mobile phones, two-wheelers, and a sharp-edged weapon used during the crime.

The swift action by the police has brought relief to residents and highlighted the efficiency of the South Zone crime teams.

Recovered Property

Police recovered the following items from the arrested offenders:

Cash: ₹34,66,000

₹34,66,000 Mobile Phones: 5 (4 seized from accused, 1 from complainant)

5 (4 seized from accused, 1 from complainant) Two-Wheeler Vehicles: 5 Honda Activa (seized from accused) Suzuki Burgman (belonging to complainant)

5 Sharp-edged Knife: 1

1 Sweater: 1

1 Muffler: 1

Details of the Accused

The arrested offenders were identified as:

A1 Syed Irfan – Car driver, resident of Bhavani Nagar

– Car driver, resident of Bhavani Nagar A2 Mudassir Alahi @ Sahil – Rapido driver, resident of Talabkatta

– Rapido driver, resident of Talabkatta A3 Mohd Zahid – Bangle businessman, resident of Talabkatta

– Bangle businessman, resident of Talabkatta A4 Mohd Abdul Rahman – Furniture shop worker, resident of Mailardevpally

All four accused lived in the old city area and were known to have financial issues and a pattern of indulging in vices. Their desire for easy money and lavish lifestyle reportedly pushed them toward committing the robbery.

Modus Operandi: How the Robbery Was Executed

The prime accused, A3 Mohd Zahid, who knew the complainant personally, learned that the complainant was in possession of ₹40 lakh intended for a house purchase. He conspired with his associates to execute the robbery.

Timeline of the Crime

Date: 30 November 2025

30 November 2025 Time: Around 6:30 AM

Around 6:30 AM Location: Complainant’s residence, Bhavani Nagar

The accused trio — A1, A2, and A3 — entered the house wearing masks.

They assaulted the complainant with a knife handle, tied his hands, and robbed:

₹40,00,000 cash

A mobile phone

A Suzuki Burgman two-wheeler

Distribution of the Crime Money

A1: ₹1,50,000

₹1,50,000 A2: ₹5,000

₹5,000 A3: ₹34,66,000

₹34,66,000 A4: ₹3,90,000 (received for safe custody)

Police successfully recovered ₹34,66,000 from the offenders.

Case Registration

The case was formally booked under:

Cr.No.182/2025 U/S 309(6), 333, 317 R/W 3(5) BNS & Sec 25(1)(B) Arms Act of Bhavani Nagar Police Station

Police Teams Behind the Successful Detection

The investigation and arrests were carried out under the supervision of:

Sri Khare Kiran Prabhakar, IPS , DCP South Zone

, DCP South Zone South Zone Task Force Teams

Sri G. Shyam Sundar , ACP Mirchowk Division

, ACP Mirchowk Division Sri M. Bala Swamy , SHO Bhavani Nagar PS

, SHO Bhavani Nagar PS Crime teams from Bhavani Nagar , Rein Bazaar , and Mirchowk

, , and Sub-Inspectors Naveen, Mahesh, Sami, and others

Police officials announced that all officers involved in cracking the case would be suitably rewarded.

The arrest of four offenders in Cr.No.182/2025 and recovery of ₹34.66 lakh highlights the quick response and efficiency of Bhavani Nagar Police.

This decisive action has reassured citizens and strengthened confidence in Hyderabad’s law enforcement system.