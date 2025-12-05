Bhavani Nagar Police Crack Major Robbery Case: Four Arrested and ₹34.66 Lakh Recovered
Bhavani Nagar Police arrested four robbery offenders in Cr.No.182/2025 U/S 309(6), 333, 317 R/W 3(5) BNS & Sec 25(1)(B) Arms Act and recovered ₹34.66 lakh, vehicles, mobiles, and weapons. Full details on Munsif News 24x7.
Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Bhavani Nagar Police arrested four robbery offenders involved in a sensational house-robbery case registered under BNS & Arms Act.
The arrests led to the recovery of ₹34,66,000 cash, mobile phones, two-wheelers, and a sharp-edged weapon used during the crime.
The swift action by the police has brought relief to residents and highlighted the efficiency of the South Zone crime teams.
Recovered Property
Police recovered the following items from the arrested offenders:
- Cash: ₹34,66,000
- Mobile Phones: 5 (4 seized from accused, 1 from complainant)
- Two-Wheeler Vehicles: 5
- Honda Activa (seized from accused)
- Suzuki Burgman (belonging to complainant)
- Sharp-edged Knife: 1
- Sweater: 1
- Muffler: 1
Details of the Accused
The arrested offenders were identified as:
- A1 Syed Irfan – Car driver, resident of Bhavani Nagar
- A2 Mudassir Alahi @ Sahil – Rapido driver, resident of Talabkatta
- A3 Mohd Zahid – Bangle businessman, resident of Talabkatta
- A4 Mohd Abdul Rahman – Furniture shop worker, resident of Mailardevpally
All four accused lived in the old city area and were known to have financial issues and a pattern of indulging in vices. Their desire for easy money and lavish lifestyle reportedly pushed them toward committing the robbery.
Modus Operandi: How the Robbery Was Executed
The prime accused, A3 Mohd Zahid, who knew the complainant personally, learned that the complainant was in possession of ₹40 lakh intended for a house purchase. He conspired with his associates to execute the robbery.
Timeline of the Crime
- Date: 30 November 2025
- Time: Around 6:30 AM
- Location: Complainant’s residence, Bhavani Nagar
The accused trio — A1, A2, and A3 — entered the house wearing masks.
They assaulted the complainant with a knife handle, tied his hands, and robbed:
- ₹40,00,000 cash
- A mobile phone
- A Suzuki Burgman two-wheeler
Distribution of the Crime Money
- A1: ₹1,50,000
- A2: ₹5,000
- A3: ₹34,66,000
- A4: ₹3,90,000 (received for safe custody)
Police successfully recovered ₹34,66,000 from the offenders.
Case Registration
The case was formally booked under:
Cr.No.182/2025 U/S 309(6), 333, 317 R/W 3(5) BNS & Sec 25(1)(B) Arms Act of Bhavani Nagar Police Station
Police Teams Behind the Successful Detection
The investigation and arrests were carried out under the supervision of:
- Sri Khare Kiran Prabhakar, IPS, DCP South Zone
- South Zone Task Force Teams
- Sri G. Shyam Sundar, ACP Mirchowk Division
- Sri M. Bala Swamy, SHO Bhavani Nagar PS
- Crime teams from Bhavani Nagar, Rein Bazaar, and Mirchowk
- Sub-Inspectors Naveen, Mahesh, Sami, and others
Police officials announced that all officers involved in cracking the case would be suitably rewarded.
The arrest of four offenders in Cr.No.182/2025 and recovery of ₹34.66 lakh highlights the quick response and efficiency of Bhavani Nagar Police.
This decisive action has reassured citizens and strengthened confidence in Hyderabad’s law enforcement system.