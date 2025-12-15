BHEL pays dividend cheque of over Rs 109 crore to govt

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) handed over a dividend cheque of over Rs 109 crore to the government for the financial year 2024-25, it was announced on Monday.

The FY25 dividend payout, received by H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, from BHEL officials, represents a 100 per cent increase over the payout for the year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Union Minister lauded BHEL to play a pivotal role in the making of ‘Viksit Bharat’ through major Government of India initiatives.

As a leading heavy engineering and manufacturing company, Kumaraswamy also advised BHEL to advance the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.

With a cumulative net profit of Rs 375 crore, BHEL became profitable in second quarter of current financial year (Q2 FY26).

In the previous June quarter (Q1), the company posted a net loss of Rs 455.5 crore. Net profit increased by more than 250 per cent year over year compared to Rs 106.15 crore recorded in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Earlier in October, the National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC), a Mini Ratna enterprise under the Ministry of MSME, paid a dividend of Rs 43.89 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2024-25.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of MSME, and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, Ministry of MSME, received the dividend check from Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CMD, NSIC.

Mini-ratna company HLL Lifecare Limited, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also handed over a record dividend of Rs 69.53 crore to the government for the FY25.

The dividend cheque was presented to Health Minister JP Nadda by Dr Anitha Thampi, Chairperson, HLL, in the presence of Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and other senior officials.