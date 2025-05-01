Telangana: Bhu Bharathi Act to Be Implemented in 28 Mandals from May 5

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the Bhu Bharathi Act will be rolled out in 28 mandals across the state starting May 5, selecting one mandal per district, excluding Hyderabad, as part of a pilot initiative.

Pilot Rollout Across All Districts Except Hyderabad

In a statement on Thursday, Ponguleti stated that the Act is receiving overwhelming public support and is expected to bring transformative changes to the state’s land administration. “This will mark a new beginning for resolving long-standing land issues,” he added.

Revenue Meetings Completed in Majority of Mandals

The Minister informed that revenue grievance meetings were successfully held in 555 out of 605 mandals by April 30, paving the way for pilot implementation. These meetings helped in identifying land-related disputes and gathering applications from the public.

Land Disputes to Be Resolved by June 2 in Pilot Mandals

As part of the pilot project, the government aims to resolve all land-related grievances in the selected mandals by June 2. Ponguleti emphasized that officials have been instructed to thoroughly review applications and take swift action.

Full Enforcement Essential for Farmer Justice

“Passing a law is not enough,” said Ponguleti. “True justice for farmers lies in its proper implementation. Our government is committed to ensuring this law is fully enforced so that every farmer receives their rightful land and peace of mind.”