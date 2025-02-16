Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Key Learning from PM Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’ on Sleep

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, recently shared a valuable lesson she learned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors. In a video shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on their official Instagram, Bhumi revealed how PM Modi’s advice on sleep has significantly impacted her productivity.

Bhumi Pednekar Emphasizes the Importance of Sleep for Productivity

In the video, Bhumi spoke about how she incorporates sleep into her daily routine to enhance her work performance. She recalled that growing up, she didn’t prioritize sleep, often staying up late, but over time, she realized the importance of rest for mental clarity and focus.

Referring to PM Modi’s advice from Exam Warriors, Bhumi said, “Sleep is a weapon, sharpen it,” explaining how this wisdom changed her approach to rest. She added, “When I was young, I used to think that I had to wake up late and didn’t feel like sleeping. But now, when I’m shooting, as soon as the lunch break starts, I eat my food in 15 minutes and sleep for at least half an hour. That half an hour of sleep gives me 8 hours of focused work.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s Upcoming Movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is set to star in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy where she will share the screen with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also features an ensemble cast including Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in supporting roles. The film promises to bring a fresh and entertaining storyline to the audience.

Incident on Set of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ – Ceiling Collapse

While filming a song at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai, an unfortunate incident occurred where the ceiling of the set collapsed. Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassir Aziz were among those injured, along with other crew members. Despite the incident, the cast and crew are safe, and production is moving forward.

Arjun Kapoor’s Recent Success in ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Singham Again, a role that received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. His positive performance in the film has garnered significant attention as he continues to expand his acting portfolio.

A Lesson in Productivity and Focus

Bhumi Pednekar’s sharing of her personal learning from Exam Warriors reflects the actress’s commitment to both her career and personal well-being. With her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi generating excitement, her focus on maintaining balance between hard work and rest is a valuable lesson for many.

