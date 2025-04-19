Big Alert: Drinking Water Supply Halted in These Areas – Here’s Why!

Andhra Pradesh: Authorities have issued a public alert regarding a temporary disruption in drinking water supply in parts of Nellore district. Commissioner Ganga Prasad announced that 13 wards under Atmakur Municipal limits will face a water supply suspension today, Saturday (April 19).

Reason Behind the Water Supply Disruption

Commissioner Ganga Prasad stated that the halt in water supply is necessary due to essential maintenance activities. These include cleaning of the water treatment plant and maintenance of water motor systems. These efforts are being undertaken to ensure the long-term safety and quality of drinking water for residents.

When Will Water Supply Resume?

The water supply is expected to be restored by tomorrow evening, April 20, according to the municipal commissioner. Residents in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the authorities during this short-term inconvenience.