Big Alert for Farmers: Only 3 Days Left to Apply for Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Hyderabad: In a significant move to support farmers both economically and in terms of crop productivity, the Telangana Government has rolled out the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance for farm investments to eligible farmers across the state.

₹12,000 Per Acre Annually as Investment Support

Under the scheme, eligible farmers will receive ₹12,000 per acre per year as investment support. The amount will be credited directly into their bank accounts in two installments. This financial aid is intended to help farmers manage crop cultivation expenses during both the kharif and rabi seasons.

Eligibility Based on Dharani Portal Records

Farmers must have agricultural land registered in the Dharani (Bhu Bharathi) portal and hold valid pattadar passbooks to qualify for the scheme. Only those with officially recognized ownership documents will be considered eligible.

New Beneficiaries Included from Vaanakalam Season

The state government has announced that farmers who have recently received new pattadar passbooks will also be eligible to receive benefits starting from the 2025 Vaanakalam (monsoon) season. Applications from new farmers were accepted until June 5, with the final deadline set for June 20.

Application and Verification Process

Eligible farmers must apply by submitting copies of their pattadar passbook, Aadhaar card, and bank account details to their respective Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs). Once the verification process is complete, the investment support amount will be directly credited to their bank accounts.

Government Encourages Timely Applications

Officials are urging farmers to submit their applications before the June 20 deadline to ensure timely disbursal of benefits for the upcoming agricultural season.