Big Alert for Hyderabad Residents: Major Routes Shut Down Today Due to Festive Processions

Hyderabad: As the city celebrates Sri Rama Navami with grandeur, the Hyderabad Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions across various parts of the city today. Massive Shobhayatras (religious processions) are scheduled in different zones, coinciding with the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match at Uppal Stadium, which is expected to draw thousands of fans.

Traffic Curbs in Southwest and East Zones Amid Festive Processions

The Hyderabad Police have issued special traffic advisories:

In the Southwest Zone , traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM .

In the East Zone, diversions will be enforced from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

These measures aim to ensure smooth conduct of both religious and sporting events while avoiding traffic congestion.

Key Routes Affected by the Shobhayatra

One of the largest Shobhayatras will begin at Seetarambagh and proceed through:

Boyiguda Kaman

MJ Market

Pulli Bowli

Sultan Bazaar

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes and consider alternative paths during the rally hours.

Over 20,000 Police Personnel Deployed for Security

In preparation for the twin events, Hyderabad Police have deployed around 20,000 personnel across the city. The security setup includes:

Rapid Action Force (RAF)

City Task Force

Quick Reaction Teams (QRT)

She Teams

Mufti Crime Party Teams

City Reserve Police

Surveillance and Monitoring from Command Control Cente

For enhanced surveillance, CCTV cameras have been installed across all procession routes. These cameras are integrated with the Command and Control Center in Banjara Hills, enabling real-time monitoring and quick response to any untoward incidents.

Fans Flock to Uppal Stadium for IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Match

Adding to the festive hustle, thousands of cricket fans are expected to head to Uppal Stadium to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad match. The Hyderabad Police have advised fans to plan their commute accordingly, especially with overlapping road closures due to Shobhayatras.