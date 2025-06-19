Big Alert for Students: Two-Day Holiday for Schools Announced!

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh coalition government is making elaborate arrangements to host International Yoga Day on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at RK Beach, which will serve as the primary venue for the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Participate in the Event

Adding significance to the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Yoga Day celebrations in person. With his visit scheduled, security arrangements across the coastal areas of Visakhapatnam have been tightened.

Alternate Venue Prepared at Andhra University

As a precautionary measure, an alternate venue at Andhra University has also been prepared. A team of ministers is currently stationed in Visakhapatnam to personally oversee the event preparations.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn announces release date for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

CM Chandrababu to Review Preparations

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Visakhapatnam tomorrow afternoon. He is scheduled to hold a review meeting with officials to monitor and fine-tune the arrangements for the event.

25,000 Tribal Students to Perform Surya Namaskar

As part of the Yoga Day celebrations, nearly 25,000 tribal students are expected to perform Surya Namaskar, showcasing cultural harmony and wellness awareness through mass participation.

Fishing Ban Imposed in Coastal Areas Ahead of Event

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, fishing activities have been temporarily banned from the Fishing Harbour to Bhimili on June 20 and 21. This decision is aimed at enhancing coastal security during the high-profile event.

Schools and Colleges Closed for Two Days

Anticipating traffic disruptions and public gatherings, the state government has declared holidays for all schools and colleges within the Visakhapatnam region on June 20 and 21.

Statewide Yoga Instructions Issued to All Schools

In line with the central initiative, the Education Department has instructed all schools across Andhra Pradesh to conduct morning yoga sessions for students as part of Yoga Day celebrations.