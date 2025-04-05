Big Alert for Telangana Residents: Temperatures Set to Rise from Today

After a brief spell of untimely rains brought some relief to residents across Telangana, the weather is once again turning harsh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are set to rise across Telangana from today, with orange alerts issued for some districts.

The cumulonimbus cloud formations that brought rains have now moved towards Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a dry spell returning to Telangana. The IMD warns that this shift will likely cause a significant rise in daytime temperatures, particularly in northern districts.

Orange Alert Issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem & Mancherial

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, and Mancherial districts, stating that temperatures here could increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Ramagundam is expected to record a temperature of around 36.4°C .

is expected to record a temperature of around . Hyderabad is also predicted to cross the 33°C mark, intensifying discomfort for urban residents.

Andhra Pradesh Battles Heat and Rain Simultaneously

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the weather has been highly unpredictable. Residents are facing a combination of scorching heat and sudden rains, causing widespread inconvenience.

In the Coastal Andhra region, temperatures spiked by 2–3 degrees Celsius, making conditions more unbearable due to rising humidity levels.

Heavy Rain Predicted in Rayalaseema and North Andhra

While some regions are heating up, others are bracing for heavy rain.

Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall , as per IMD’s latest forecast.

are expected to witness , as per IMD’s latest forecast. Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kurnool districts are on alert for heavy rainfall .

are on alert for . In North Andhra, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Manyam, and Anakapalle districts, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain are also forecasted.

Weather Outlook

The combination of high heat and unpredictable rains is making it difficult for residents in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to cope. Authorities have urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and follow weather updates closely.

