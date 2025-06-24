Big B: In our early years ma, babuji gave prominence to sanskaar

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the “sanskaar” (values) imparted to him by his parents, Teji Bachchan and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, calling these values the most cherished gift passed down through generations.

Sanskaar: A Lifelong Guiding Force

In a recent post on his blog, Amitabh wrote about the significance of sanskaar in the Hindu tradition:

“In Hindu tradition, Sanskar (or Samskara) refers to a series of rites and rituals performed throughout a person’s life, aimed at purifying the body, mind, and intellect, and shaping character and personality.”

He emphasized how these rituals help shape an individual’s moral compass and guide them toward an ethical and righteous life.

“Sanskaars are a way of transmitting cultural values, traditions, and beliefs from one generation to the next, helping to maintain social cohesion and continuity.”

Strength and Resilience Through Values

Big B highlighted how values instilled through sanskaar help reduce fear, build inner strength, and provide resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

“Fear lessens with the benevolence of Sanskaar … resoluteness rises … gives strength and the firm ability to live life.”

A Legacy from Ma and Babuji

Amitabh fondly recalled his upbringing and the values his parents emphasized:

“In our lives and particularly in our early years Ma and Babuji always gave prominence to ‘sanskaar’… it’s a refined quality that was inculcated in us.”

He added that this foundation of values was not just unique to his family but was shared by many others of his generation, rooted in deep cultural teachings.

“That is something that we all treasure as our greatest gift from generations and from the teachings of our elders … May our ‘sanskaar’s’ ever be in the right directions!”

“Sholay” to Be Honored with 50th Anniversary Screening

In other news, the timeless classic Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be honored with a 50th anniversary tribute. The fully restored, uncut version will have its world premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Italy on June 27.

About Sholay: A Timeless Classic

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay features a stellar cast including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. Written by the iconic duo Salim-Javed, the film revolves around Thakur Baldev Singh, who recruits two small-time crooks, Veeru and Jai, to capture the dreaded bandit Gabbar Singh.

The movie blends multiple genres – action, thriller, revenge, comedy, romance, and tragedy – and is renowned for R.D. Burman’s unforgettable musical score.