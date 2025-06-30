Big Danger at India’s Borders, Says Owaisi—Is Anyone Listening?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the BJP for its focus on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India, while allegedly ignoring the strategic security concerns posed by increasing Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation and China’s military activities near India’s borders

Owaisi Questions BJP’s Priorities on Border Security

Speaking at a rally in Parbhani, Owaisi questioned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, intelligence agencies, and the Border Security Force (BSF) over their inaction regarding the growing military collaborations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. “They keep talking about illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India, but what about the joint naval exercises between Bangladesh and Pakistan? What about China constructing an airbase near the Bangladesh border?” he asked.

Also Read: Pakistan and China Plan New South Asia Bloc as SAARC Moves Stall

Rising Bangladesh-Pakistan Military Cooperation Raises Security Concerns

Owaisi highlighted recent developments such as joint naval drills between Bangladesh and Pakistan and meetings between their top leaders. He warned that these growing ties, combined with China’s strategic moves in the region, could potentially create a three-front security challenge for India if a conflict breaks out.

Opposition to Marathi Language Policy and Support for Diversity in India

The AIMIM leader also touched upon the recent political debate in Maharashtra, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to revoke two government resolutions related to introducing a third language in schools due to opposition favoring the Marathi language. Owaisi emphasized that India’s strength lies in its diversity of languages, cultures, and ideologies, warning against attempts by groups like the RSS to enforce uniformity.

Support for Maratha Quota Agitation

Further, Owaisi expressed his support for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is campaigning for the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in Maharashtra, highlighting his party’s stand on social justice issues.