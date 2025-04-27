Big Decision by Indian Railways to Make Train Travel Easier for Senior Citizens, Women, and Disabled Passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to make train travel more comfortable for vulnerable passengers, Indian Railways has announced several new provisions aimed at assisting senior citizens, women, and disabled travelers. These changes are designed to ensure a smoother and more accessible journey for these groups.

Special Lower Berths for Senior Citizens, Women, and Disabled Travelers

According to reports, Indian Railways has introduced a provision to allocate lower berths for passengers who belong to the vulnerable category. This includes senior citizens, women aged 45 and above, and disabled passengers. The initiative aims to provide these passengers with a more comfortable and convenient travel experience.

In sleeper class coaches, 6-7 lower berths are reserved for vulnerable passengers, while in Third AC, 4-5 lower berths are reserved. Additionally, 2A coaches have 3-4 lower berths set aside for these passengers. The exact number of reserved berths will depend on the number of coaches in the train.

Automatic Lower Berth Allocation for Certain Passengers

As part of these provisions, senior citizens, women over 45 years of age, and pregnant women are automatically allocated a lower berth when booking tickets. This is, however, subject to availability, ensuring that these passengers can travel without facing any undue hardship or discomfort.

Special Arrangements for Disabled Passengers

In addition to the provisions for senior citizens and women, the railway department has introduced special arrangements for disabled passengers. Premier-class trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, along with all express trains, will now have a reserved quota for disabled passengers.

These provisions include:

Sleeper class: Four berths, including at least two lower berths

Four berths, including at least two lower berths 3AC/3E: Four berths, including two lower berths

Four berths, including two lower berths Reserved Second Sitting (2S) or AC Chair Car (CC): Four seats

If any lower berths remain unoccupied during travel, priority will be given to women, senior citizens, and disabled passengers to ensure their comfort.

Ongoing Efforts to Improve Station Facilities

In addition to these berth reservation changes, Indian Railways is also working to improve station amenities for the comfort of all passengers. To facilitate easy boarding and alighting, wheelchairs, assistance counters, and ramps are being extended at major stations, making travel easier for senior citizens, women, and disabled passengers.

Indian Railways’ focus on these provisions ensures that vulnerable passengers are provided with an enhanced and more comfortable travel experience, setting a new standard for accessibility in Indian rail travel.