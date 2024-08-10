BIG FM announces the launch of BIG Auto Expo at Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally

Hyderabad: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, announces the launch of its the highly anticipated BIG Auto Expo at Ashoka One Mall in Kukatpally. The event will feature a diverse array of car brands showcasing the latest models and innovations.

Prominent participants will include Harsha Toyota, PPS Volkswagen and Mahindra amongst others, each presenting their cutting- edge vehicles and offering personalized experiences to attendees.

Guests of the BIG Auto Expo will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with brand representatives, test drive a range of vehicles and take advantage of exclusive offers available only at the event.

This initiative showcases BIG FM’s dedication to offering meaningful and engaging experiences for automotive enthusiasts and potential car buyers.

Speaking about the initiative, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “We are thrilled to bring together leading automotive brands and our valued listeners in a dynamic and interactive setting.

Potential buyers will get a chance to engage with leading automotive brands like Harsha Toyota, PPS Volkswagen and Mahindra amongst others, he said.

BIG Auto Expo is designed to cater to all car buyers and enthusiasts, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest in automotive technology and design.”

BIG Auto Expo will be open to the public at Ashoka One Mall. The radio network encourages everyone to visit the event and experience the future of automobile extravaganza.