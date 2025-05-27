Big Good News for Women: CM Chandrababu Announces Start Date for Free Travel Scheme

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a series of significant announcements during his address at the TDP Mahanadu, promising progressive schemes and developmental initiatives aimed at uplifting various sections of society. Among the key promises, the CM declared that free bus travel for women will begin across the state from August 15, 2025.

Women to Get Free Bus Travel From Independence Day

In a major pro-women move, CM Naidu said that starting August 15, all women in Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to travel free of cost in government-run buses. This initiative is part of the Super Six promises made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the election campaign.

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju praises Asaduddin Owaisi for exposing Pakistan in Kuwait

“Crisis Resolved, Darkness Dispelled”: Naidu on Coalition Governance

Highlighting the change in governance, Naidu mentioned that just a year ago, Andhra Pradesh was in deep crisis, but under the coalition rule, public unrest has reduced. He stated, “Darkness has been removed through our governance, and people now see hope.”

Welfare Schemes Rolled Out: Anna Canteens, Deepam Gas, DSC Jobs

Naidu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fulfilling election promises:

Anna Canteens are serving hot meals to the poor.

are serving hot meals to the poor. The Deepam Scheme is providing free LPG gas cylinders to households.

is providing to households. The DSC notification for teacher recruitment has been released, and Naidu pledged that jobs will be given before schools reopen.

Financial Assistance Under “Thalliki Vandhanam” Before Schools Reopen

Despite the state being burdened with a ₹10 lakh crore debt, Naidu said the government will still deposit cash assistance to mothers of school-going children through the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme before the academic year begins.

TDP Is the Party That Delivers Justice to Farmers, Says CM

Reiterating the party’s stand on agriculture, Naidu said, “Telugu Desam Party is the only party that ensures justice to farmers (Annadatas).” He added that Rayalaseema will be transformed into a horticulture hub, and that balanced development across all regions is the government’s top priority.

“Our Workers Give Me the Strength to Move Mountains”

Calling for unity and dedication, the Chief Minister praised TDP cadres for their unwavering support. “The strength of our party workers gives me the power to move even mountains,” he stated. He also emphasized political governance through grassroots involvement, urging that governance should happen through the workers themselves.

TDP Government Committed to Fulfilling ‘Super Six’ Promises

Naidu assured the public that despite challenges, all the Super Six promises made during the elections would be fulfilled. “We will restore faith in governance by delivering on our manifesto,” he declared.

Mahanadu Marks a New Beginning for Andhra Pradesh

Concluding his address at Mahanadu, Naidu said this event marks a new resurgence for the party and the state. With renewed focus on development and governance, the TDP aims to rebuild Andhra Pradesh with inclusive progress.