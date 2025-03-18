Hyderabad: Big Plans for Musi! Gandhi Sarovar Project to Kickstart Hyderabad’s River Transformation

Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, has called upon all political parties to extend their cooperation for the Musi Rejuvenation Project and actively participate in the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Government Committed to Musi Rejuvenation

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu emphasized that despite attempts by certain individuals to obstruct the project, the State government remains unwavering in its commitment to rejuvenating the Musi River.

He criticized the BRS party, alleging that while it hyped up the project, it failed to take any concrete action during its tenure.

Also Read: Hyderabad: HYDRAA on High Alert as Land Grabs Surge—59 Complaints in a Day

“Clean Air and Water for Hyderabad Residents”

The Minister urged against politicizing every issue, as it could harm the state’s brand image. He stressed that the primary goal is to ensure clean air and water for Hyderabad residents, with the Musi River Rejuvenation project playing a crucial role.

Phase-Wise Implementation of Musi Development

Sridhar Babu outlined that the project is planned in a phased manner and that there are no delays in the work. The DPR is being finalized, and in the first phase, the government will launch the “Gandhi Sarovar Project” near Bapu Ghat. The master plan for this phase is currently in progress.

He further assured that the project would be executed strategically, involving experts for planning the second and third phases.

Support for Affected Residents

Addressing concerns about displacement, Sridhar Babu stated that the government would ensure adequate rehabilitation for underprivileged residents living along the Musi riverbanks.

Those losing their homes due to the project will be provided with double-bedroom houses, with 309 families already rehabilitated. The Minister also promised financial aid and legal compensation for those losing their livelihoods due to the project.

State Seeks Central Support for Musi Rejuvenation

Sridhar Babu reminded that the Telangana government had requested funds from the Union government, similar to projects like Namami Gange and the Sabarmati Riverfront. However, no funds have been allocated so far.

He accused the central government of bias, stating that states not ruled by the BJP often face discrimination in fund allocation.

Call for Union Ministers’ Support

The Minister urged Union Ministers from Telangana to step up and secure central funding for the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

He reiterated that the state government remains firmly committed to ensuring a better future for Hyderabad, with the Musi Rejuvenation project being a key part of this vision.

Let me know if you’d like any modifications or refinements! 😊