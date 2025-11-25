Big Relief for Hyderabad! Industries to Move Outside City—Cleaner Air, Better Neighbourhoods Ahead

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, alleging that it converted industrial lands arbitrarily to benefit select individuals. He said the new Congress government has now introduced a transparent Industrial Land Conversion Policy designed to curb pollution in Hyderabad and enhance state revenues without imposing additional taxes on the public.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Bhatti said the previous regime manipulated land use within industrial parks to favor specific groups. “We will soon release full details about how many land conversions took place and who gained from them,” he stated.

New Policy Aims to Reduce Pollution & Boost Revenue

Deputy CM Bhatti emphasized that the newly approved policy is intended to support Hyderabad’s environmental goals while creating stable financial inflow for the state.

“Large-scale welfare needs resources. While expenditures increase every year, this government has no intention of raising taxes. The new land conversion policy will boost revenue transparently,” he said.

Under the new system:

Industrial plots with 80-feet road access will be eligible for land-use conversion

will be eligible for land-use conversion Conversion will be allowed at 50% of the Standard Market Rate (SOR)

Policy ensures equal opportunity for all applicants

Areas such as Nacharam, Moula Ali, Uppal, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, and Kukatpally, once isolated industrial regions, have now transformed into dense residential zones. Bhatti said that to keep Hyderabad pollution-free, industries should gradually shift outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Hyderabad Must Avoid Delhi-Like Pollution Crisis

Cautioning against a future pollution emergency, Bhatti cited Delhi’s deteriorating air quality as an example Hyderabad must avoid.

He noted that courts have also advised state governments to relocate Red and Orange category industries away from dense urban regions.

“We cannot forcibly remove industries. But a transparent, structured, and progressive policy is the only viable path forward,” he explained.

Cabinet’s Vision: Balanced Growth and Environmental Safety

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s approach is rooted in environmental protection, urban planning, and financial sustainability. He said the new policy bridges the gap between industrial needs, public welfare, and ecological safety.

“This policy is not only transparent but also future-ready. It ensures that development happens responsibly while safeguarding Hyderabad’s air quality,” Bhatti concluded.