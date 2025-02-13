Big Relief: SC Grants Actor Mohan Babu Anticipatory Bail in Journalist Assault Case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu in connection with the assault on a journalist.

Background of the Case

The Supreme Court’s order came in response to a petition filed by Mohan Babu, challenging the Telangana High Court’s decision, which had dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail. The High Court had delivered its verdict on December 23, 2024. The veteran actor had requested anticipatory bail on health grounds.

Mohan Babu, who is also a former Member of Parliament, faced charges of attempt to murder after allegedly attacking a reporter. The incident occurred on the night of December 10 during a heated dispute at Mohan Babu’s residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad, with his son, actor Manchu Manoj. The reporter was injured and subsequently admitted to a hospital.

Details of the Incident

The Rachakonda Police initially registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 118 (1) for causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances. Later, the section was amended to include section 109 (attempt to murder). The FIR was filed following a complaint from reporter M. Satyanarayana.

Mohan Babu allegedly attacked the reporter after he went to the actor’s residence to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his son. The actor was hospitalized the same night due to high blood pressure and anxiety, though he was discharged after two days. Mohan Babu later apologized to the journalist and visited him in the hospital with his elder son, actor Manchu Vishnu, on December 15, where he once again expressed his apologies to the reporter and his family.

Mohan Babu’s Apology and Financial Assistance

During the Supreme Court hearing, Mohan Babu’s legal team presented evidence of his apology to the injured journalist. Additionally, they informed the court that the actor had announced his intention to provide the journalist with the required financial assistance.

Current Legal Status

The Telangana High Court, meanwhile, has adjourned the hearing on Mohan Babu’s petition to quash the FIR against him at the Pahadi Shareef Police Station. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 4. However, the Supreme Court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail to Mohan Babu offers him a reprieve as the case continues to unfold.