Big Shock for Cab Bookers: No More AC Facility in Cabs, Here’s Why!”

Hyderabad: In a shocking move, cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, who provide services in the state capital, have made a major decision to discontinue air-conditioned (AC) rides. This announcement follows the earlier decision by cab drivers to ban rides to the Shamshabad airport.

Now, the drivers have joined forces to protest the increasing operating costs and have revealed that they will no longer provide AC services in their vehicles. The “No AC Campaign” has officially been launched, starting from March 24, 2025.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has demanded that cab aggregators adopt a uniform fare structure similar to pre-paid taxi charges as set by the state government. They have also requested that aggregators stop charging unfair prices and instead provide fair compensation to drivers for fuel, maintenance costs, and services rendered.

Last year, in April, a similar “No AC” campaign was conducted by the cab drivers’ association. The drivers had stated that they earned between ₹10 to ₹12 per kilometer, but keeping the AC on during rides resulted in a higher cost of ₹16 to ₹18 per kilometer.

Sheikh Salahuddin, president of TGPWU, has denounced the price disparities, highlighting the significant difference in ride charges, especially when it comes to airport rides. He added that the drivers were losing out on earnings due to the aggregators’ high commissions (around 30%) and long wait times at airports.

The union also pointed out that the pre-paid taxi fares differ significantly from those of aggregators, with a price difference of ₹300-₹400 in some cases. These discrepancies are causing significant financial strain on the drivers, especially with the rising costs of maintenance and fuel.

Impact on Hyderabad’s Summer Heat

With summer already in full swing in Hyderabad, the situation has become even more pressing. From March 23, temperatures have been fluctuating between 22.73°C and 33.28°C. Although temperatures dropped slightly due to recent rains, the weather department has warned that the heat will intensify significantly starting next week. In light of this, cab drivers have announced that they will stop using air conditioning in their vehicles, making life more difficult for Hyderabad’s commuters during the sweltering summer heat.

As the “No AC” campaign gains momentum, many drivers from popular app-based services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido are contemplating handing over their vehicles to the Road Transport Authority (RTA), expressing their frustration with the current system and the ever-increasing financial pressure.